Keeping glass clean and shiny is usually one of the most complicated household tasks. Fingerprints, grease, water spots, and soap residue can build up quickly.

However, there is a homemade trick that is becoming increasingly popular for its simplicity: mix baking soda with toothpaste to boost cleaning and restore the shine of various glass surfaces .

What is mixing baking soda with toothpaste used for?

The combination takes advantage of the properties of both ingredients to make cleaning glass surfaces easier.

Among its main benefits are:

Remove stains and stuck-on dirt.

Clean fingerprints and marks .

Help remove grease residue .

Restore shine to glass.

Clean small glass items, such as jars or glass tables.

Thanks to the abrasive effect of baking soda and the cleaning agents present in toothpaste, this mixture helps remove stubborn residue without needing to use specific products.

How to prepare the mixture step by step

To put this method into practice, only two ingredients are needed:

One tablespoon of baking soda .

A small amount of white toothpaste.

Both should be mixed until a smooth paste is obtained. If necessary, the consistency can be adjusted by adding or removing a little water.

How to apply this cleaning trick

Once the mixture is ready, the steps are very simple:

Apply a small amount onto a soft sponge .

Rub the glass with circular motions .

Let it sit for one to two minutes .

Remove the excess with a damp cloth .

Dry with a microfiber cloth to enhance the shine.

This procedure is especially useful for cleaning shower screens, glass with water marks, or small glass objects that have lost their transparency.

On which surfaces can it be used?

This method is mainly intended for glass surfaces, where it helps improve appearance and make it easier to remove built-up dirt.

It can be used on:

Bathroom screens.

Tables with glass tops.

Glass jars.

Other glass surfaces with stains or marks.

Although it is a homemade trick, it does not replace products formulated specifically for deep cleaning, but rather works as a practical alternative for the daily maintenance of the shine and cleanliness of glass.