Those seeking to enter the United States must pay special attention to one of the most important documents in the immigration process.

A simple error when completing the DS-260 Form can generate delays, force the application to be corrected, and even affect the approval of the immigrant visa.

What is the DS-260 Form and why is it mandatory?

The DS-260 Form is the Electronic Immigrant Visa Application administered by the United States Department of State.

This document must be completed by all people applying for an immigrant visa, that is, those who intend to enter the country to establish permanent residence.

The form requests detailed information about:

Personal data .

Family history .

Employment and education history .

Previous immigration information .

Residence addresses .

Passport details.

All of this information will be used by U.S. authorities to assess whether the applicant meets the requirements to obtain the visa .

The United States may reject the process if the DS-260 contains errors

Incorrectly completing the DS-260 Form can generate important consequences during the immigration process.

Among the main problems that may arise are:

Delays in processing the application.

Requests for additional information.

Rescheduling of consular interviews.

Denial of the visa if the information turns out to be inconsistent or false.

Inability to continue with the process until the errors are corrected.

Authorities recommend carefully reviewing each answer before submitting the form, since once it is submitted it can only be modified in very specific situations through the corresponding consulate.

How do you correctly complete the DS-260 Form?

The process is carried out exclusively online through the Consular Electronic Application Center (CEAC).

Before starting, the applicant must have:

The case number assigned by the National Visa Center (NVC) .

Their beneficiary identification number.

Valid passport.

Complete personal information.

Address, employment, and education history.

Once submitted, the form generates a confirmation page, a document that must be presented during the consular interview .

Who must complete this form?

The DS-260 is not used for tourist visas or temporary visas.

It is intended only for those applying for:

Immigrant visa based on a family petition.

Immigrant visa through employment.

Visa obtained through the Diversity Program (Visa Lottery).

Other permanent residence categories processed outside the United States.

Without this form properly submitted, the U.S. Government will not continue with the immigrant visa issuance process, so the applicant will not be able to move forward toward authorization to enter the country legally as a permanent resident.