En esta noticia
California, Florida, Texas, New York, and Illinois are highly popular destinations among those who choose to visit the United States.
When doing so for tourism, having a valid U.S. visa is essential for the trip to be allowed, although citizens of more than 40 countries have an alternative to enter legally and stay for up to 90 days: traveling using the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) authorization.
This is a faster alternative for nationals of member countries who plan to visit the country in August and still do not have a visa.
Who will be able to visit these destinations in August without a U.S. visa
Through the VWP, citizens of participating countries will be able to obtain another entry authorization that will allow them to travel for up to 90 days for tourism or unpaid business purposes.
To do this, it is necessary to submit an ESTA application through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. If approved, this document serves the same role as a tourist visa and will remain valid for up to two years, during which multiple visits can be made.
The citizens who can submit an ESTA application are nationals of the following countries
- Andorra
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Chile
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- South Korea
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
Requirements to apply for this authorization
This authorization is processed through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and requires that all authorized countries meet the following requirements
- Have a valid passport (electronic and generally valid for at least 6 months beyond the time of travel)
- Have a valid email address
- Provide address and phone number
- Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27 dollars
All the steps and documents needed to complete the process can be consulted by clicking here.