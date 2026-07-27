There are few things more frustrating than opening the dryer, expecting fresh, dry bed sheets, only to find them tangled into a tight ball that is still damp in the middle. Besides extending drying time, this common problem often leaves sheets wrinkled and uncomfortable to use right away.

Fortunately, laundry experts say there are several simple ways to prevent bed sheets from balling up in the dryer. From changing the way you load the machine to using a few inexpensive household items, these tricks can help your bedding dry more evenly and come out smoother.

Shake the Bed Sheets Before Putting Them in the Dryer

According to laundry expert Elizabeth Shields of SuperCleaning, one of the easiest ways to avoid tangled bed sheets is to shake each one out before transferring it from the washer to the dryer.

Spreading the fabric as much as possible allows it to move freely during the drying cycle instead of twisting around itself. She also recommends avoiding overloading the dryer, since crowded loads make it harder for large items like bed sheets to tumble properly. With more space inside the drum, air circulates better and drying becomes more even.

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Add Dryer Balls, Tennis Balls or Even a Clean Towel

If your bed sheets still come out damp after drying, adding a couple of dryer balls can make a noticeable difference. These reusable accessories help separate the fabric while the dryer is running, preventing sheets from clumping together.

If you don’t have dryer balls, clean tennis balls can produce a similar effect. Another simple alternative is placing a clean, dry towel in the dryer with the sheets. All three options help improve airflow and reduce the moisture trapped inside folded fabric.

Use a Lower Heat Setting

Although many people assume higher temperatures will dry bed sheets faster, laundry experts suggest using a lower heat setting instead.

A gentler cycle gives the fabric more time to tumble and dry evenly, reducing the chances of sheets twisting into a tight bundle. While the process may take a little longer, it often results in fewer wrinkles and more consistent drying.

Prevent Wrinkles with a Wrinkle-Release Spray

When bed sheets become tangled, they are also more likely to come out heavily wrinkled.

A wrinkle-release spray can help relax the fibers before drying, making it less likely for the fabric to bunch together. Simply apply a light mist to the sheets before placing them in the dryer to help them come out smoother.

Consider the Size of Your Dryer

Sometimes the problem isn’t the bed sheets—it’s the appliance.

Standard-size dryers may not provide enough room for queen- or king-size bedding to move freely. If you’re frequently drying large loads and have the opportunity to upgrade, a larger-capacity dryer can improve airflow and reduce tangling.

Choose Quick-Dry Bed Sheets

If you’re shopping for new bedding, experts recommend looking for quick-dry bed sheets.

These fabrics are designed to release moisture more efficiently, allowing them to dry faster and spend less time tumbling inside the dryer. As a result, they are generally less likely to ball up, while also helping reduce drying time and energy consumption.

Why Do Bed Sheets Ball Up in the Dryer?

Large pieces of fabric naturally twist and wrap around themselves as the dryer drum rotates. When there isn’t enough space for them to move freely—or when moisture remains trapped inside the folds—they can form a tight bundle that dries unevenly.