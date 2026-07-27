Mixing baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste is a homemade trick to keep shower enclosures looking like new, since they can easily accumulate soap residue, dirt, and stains.

This mixture takes advantage of the benefits of three ingredients commonly found in different households, helping give shower enclosures a clean and neat appearance.

Mixing baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste: what it is used for

This combination is ideal for glass, since each ingredient brings different advantages to the mixture

Baking soda: acts as a gentle abrasive to help remove dirt

Liquid detergent: helps remove grease and residue

Toothpaste: provides a creamy texture to make cleaning easier

How to prepare this mixture of baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste

To make this homemade cleaner, it is necessary to place a small amount of baking soda in a container, then liquid detergent, and finally a pinch of toothpaste.

All three ingredients must be mixed until a smooth paste is achieved that can be spread over the glass.

The proportions will depend on the size of the shower enclosure you want to clean.

How to apply this homemade trick with baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste

To carry out this trick, it is necessary

Apply small amounts of the mixture where soap or dirt has built up

Spread the mixture using a sponge or soft cloth

Remove the mixture with plenty of water and wipe away the residue with a cloth

Dry the shower enclosure well to avoid new water marks

The advice is always to clean in well-ventilated places, use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, and keep the mixture away from the face.