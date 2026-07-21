After making coffee with any filtering method, from the traditional espresso machine to the Italian moka, the coffee grounds tend to end up in the trash since many ignore that it can be reused for household tasks.

Among them, one of the best known and most used is to place an open jar with used coffee in the fridge , to help reduce the odors produced by certain foods.

Put a jar with used coffee in the fridge: What is it for?

Coffee helps reduce or mask odors built up inside the fridge, since the porous structure of coffee can retain part of some volatile compounds present in the air while its own aroma helps lessen the perception of other odors.

This is because coffee has the ability to absorb certain organic compounds , although its domestic effectiveness often depends on other factors such as how much is used, the moisture present and the source of the odor.

How should used coffee be reused correctly?

To carry out this trick effectively, it is recommended to drain the coffee very well after brewing the infusion, spreading it on a plate or tray to let it dry , since otherwise it may encourage mold to appear.

Place between two and four tablespoons in a clean, open jar and put it on a stable shelf in the fridge. It should be changed when it becomes damp so it does not lose its aroma or look strange.

It is important that the coffee is not covered, since it needs contact with the indoor air to do its job.

Why do they recommend putting a jar with used coffee in the fridge?

Besides allowing you to reuse an everyday leftover and not requiring the purchase of a specific product. On the other hand, it is easy to prepare and can serve as a complementary measure after cleaning the fridge.

However, it is worth noting that coffee does not eliminate the cause of bad odors, so before placing it, it is advisable to check the food and discard anything that is spoiled or expired.

In addition, it is also recommended to clean spills, drawers, shelves and the rubber seals.