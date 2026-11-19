Keeping silverware shiny does not always require buying products. Simple items you can find at home can remove the dark film that sometimes forms on these utensils.

The trick is to soak them in a bowl with aluminum foil, water, baking soda, and salt, as recommended, for example, by the University of Arkansas and the University of California, Davis.

They’re recommending soaking silverware in a bowl with aluminum foil, water, baking soda, and salt

The combination of these ingredients makes it possible to remove the darkening from silverware without scrubbing, as with other materials, but through a chemical reaction that does all the work.

Step-by-step guide to the trick

Line the inside of a container with aluminum foil

Bring 100 milliliters of water to a boil

Add one teaspoon of salt and 15 grams of baking soda for every 100 milliliters of water to the bowl

Pour in the hot water

Submerge the silverware

You will see bubbles begin to emerge from the darkened areas of the silverware, and the silver regains its shine, while the aluminum starts to darken.

Why does this trick work on silverware

Silver darkens because it comes into contact with substances in the air that contain sulfur, which forms a dark layer on its surface known as silver sulfide.

When the silverware is submerged in the mixture, a chemical reaction occurs in which the aluminum loses electrons, and the silver receives them, allowing the dark film to turn back into metallic silver.

The baking soda, in turn, helps this reaction and encourages the release of bubbles, while the salt and water allow the electrochemical reaction needed to restore the silverware to take place.