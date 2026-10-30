Some trees stand out for their beauty, others for the shade they provide, and some for the fragrance of their flowers, but one species brings all of those traits together and can become a star of the garden thanks to its ornamental look and green foliage year-round.

That is the Magnolia grandiflora, a tree native to the United States that produces large white flowers and a distinctive fragrance. It also stands out for its broad canopy, which can grow to a considerable size as it matures.

Beyond its visual appeal, this species has traits that make it an option for those who want to add natural shade and keep green spaces looking good through the changing seasons. Growing it requires some specific conditions worth knowing before deciding where to plant it.

What the fragrant white-flowered magnolia grandiflora is like

Magnolia grandiflora, also known as southern magnolia, is an ornamental tree native to the southeastern United States that stands out for its large white or creamy white flowers, which give off a strong, pleasant scent. This species is used to beautify gardens and green spaces with its size and its appeal when it blooms.

Its flowers are cup-shaped, can reach about 20 centimeters in diameter, and appear mainly in spring and summer. According to the botanical guide from the University of Florida (UF/IFAS), they are very showy and fragrant, with large, thick leaves that are shiny dark green on top and lighter on the underside.

How big Magnolia grandiflora grows and how it provides shade

Magnolia grandiflora can grow into a large tree, making it an option for those looking to create natural shade in the garden. According to UF/IFAS, it can reach 18 to 24 meters in height and develop a canopy 9 to 12 meters wide.

The University of Florida lists this tree species among the recommended species for that use and notes that it can develop a dense structure.

How to care for Magnolia grandiflora and where to plant it

To grow properly, Magnolia grandiflora needs plenty of light, including direct sun or partial shade. UF/IFAS recommends well-drained soils and says it tolerates different soil types, though it prefers slightly acidic ground.

It is an evergreen species, meaning it keeps its leaves as new growth appears throughout the year. It is worth noting that during the first few years, it needs careful watering, especially during dry periods, while established plants show moderate drought tolerance.