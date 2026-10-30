Some drivers in certain parts of Alaska face hazardous road conditions as a winter storm is expected to bring up to 15 inches of snow through Friday, October 30. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the Northern Susitna Valley, where heavy snowfall could make travel difficult.

The warning includes the Parks Highway corridor through Broad Pass, as well as Chulitna and the Denali Highway area. Visibility could drop to a quarter mile or less at times, while rapidly accumulating snow may make it harder for motorists to navigate the affected roads.

How much snow is expected in Alaska, and when will the warning end?

According to the NWS Anchorage office, total snowfall could reach between 7 and 15 inches in the affected areas. Light snow is expected to intensify, with the heaviest snowfall forecast from Thursday night through Friday morning.

The winter storm warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. Alaska Daylight Time on Friday. Forecasters also expect temperatures to rise above freezing during the afternoon, which could cause snow to mix with or change to rain.

Snow-covered roads in Alaska during winter weather conditions. Gemini (Audiencias)

The weather agency warns that travel could become very difficult because of low visibility and rapidly accumulating snow along the Parks Highway. However, the warning does not mean that the entire highway is closed.

What drivers need to know before traveling

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) provides several recommendations for motorists driving in winter weather conditions:

Reduce speed . Drive according to road and weather conditions rather than the posted speed limit, which applies to dry pavement.

Keep headlights on . Turn on your lights so other drivers can see your vehicle.

Stay away from snowplows . Keep at least 200 feet behind snow removal equipment and never pass on the right.

Leave more room to stop . Wet and icy roads increase stopping distances, particularly around bridges and overpasses.

Prepare an emergency kit. Carry food, water, a flashlight, blankets, and other essential supplies in case your vehicle gets stranded.

Drivers should also make sure their vehicles are properly equipped for winter conditions before starting a long trip.

How to check road conditions in Alaska

Motorists can check the latest road conditions, closures and travel advisories through Alaska 511, the state’s official road information service. The service is available online at 511.alaska.gov or by calling 511.

The state transportation department also warns that some highways, including the Denali Highway, are not maintained during the winter months, generally from October through May. Drivers should check whether their planned route is maintained before setting out.