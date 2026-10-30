The Social Security Administration (SSA) has already set the November 2026 payment schedule, and this month includes one wrinkle: because of the federal Veterans Day holiday, one group of beneficiaries will be paid a day earlier than it would under the usual schedule.

Full November payment schedule

The SSA sends payments throughout the month based on the type of benefit and the beneficiary’s birth date. For November 2026, the dates are as follows:

October 30 : Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments for November are sent early because November 1 falls on a Sunday.

November 3 : Payments go to people who started receiving benefits before May 1997 and those who receive both Social Security and SSI.

November 10 : Beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th of the month are paid. This is one day earlier than usual.

November 18 : Beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th are paid.

November 25: Beneficiaries born between the 21st and the 31st are paid.

One group of beneficiaries is paid a day early

People born between the 1st and the 10th are normally paid on the second Wednesday of each month. In November 2026, that second Wednesday falls on the 11th, which is Veterans Day, a federal holiday.

When a payment date falls on a federal holiday or weekend, the SSA moves the deposit to the previous business day.

That is why this payment will be made on Tuesday, Nov. 10 instead of Wednesday, Nov. 11. It is not an extra payment or a permanent change: it is simply the same payment, moved up one day on the calendar.