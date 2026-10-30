Keeping floors free of marks does not always require special cleaners or expensive equipment. Sometimes, an everyday object can help solve a problem that appears after moving furniture, dragging shoes or regular household activity.

One example is a clean, dry tennis ball, which can be used to remove scuff marks from vinyl flooring. The technique was included in the University of Georgia Extension’s Healthy Indoor Environments newsletter, where housing and environment specialist Pamela Turner shared several practical tips for maintaining a healthier home.

Rather than treating the entire floor, the idea is to focus on the affected area and gently rub the mark until it disappears.

Why a tennis ball can remove marks from vinyl floors

The trick works as a simple mechanical cleaning method. Rubbing the surface with a tennis ball creates friction that can help lift superficial marks left by shoes or contact with other objects.

These marks are different from deep scratches, permanent stains or damage to the floor’s protective finish. They are generally superficial traces on the surface, which is why gentle rubbing may be enough to remove them.

The recommendation appears in a edition of the University of Georgia Extension’s Healthy Indoor Environments newsletter. Pamela Turner, a housing and environment specialist, specifically lists rubbing scuff marks with a clean, dry tennis ball as a household cleaning tip.

The important distinction is that the advice applies to vinyl floors. It should not automatically be extended to wood, stone, ceramic or other flooring materials, which may require different cleaning methods.

Rubbing the surface with a tennis ball creates friction that can help lift superficial marks left by shoes or contact with other objects. Freepik

How to use a tennis ball to remove scuff marks

The procedure is straightforward and does not require mixing ingredients:

Identify the affected area: Look for superficial dark marks or streaks on the vinyl floor. Use a clean, dry tennis ball: Make sure it does not have dirt or debris that could transfer onto the surface. Rub the mark gently: Apply light pressure and use short movements directly over the affected spot. Check the result: Stop once the mark has disappeared. Avoid excessive rubbing if the surface does not respond.

Before trying the method on a visible area, test it in a small, inconspicuous spot. This helps ensure that the floor’s finish is not affected.

What to consider before trying this cleaning trick

Although the method is simple, it is important to identify the type of mark before attempting to remove it. A superficial scuff is not the same as a scratch that has damaged the vinyl itself.

If the mark remains after gentle rubbing, applying more pressure may not solve the problem and could affect the finish. In that case, it is better to follow the flooring manufacturer’s cleaning instructions.