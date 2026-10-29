Orange peels and cinnamon can be turned into a homemade air freshener in just a few minutes. By boiling both ingredients in a pot of water, the steam helps spread their scent throughout the home, offering a simple way to fragrance rooms without aerosols or artificial scents.

This method, known as a simmer pot or stovetop potpourri, uses the aromatic compounds found in citrus peels and spices. In addition to adding a sweet, fresh scent, it lets you reuse peels that would normally end up in the trash.

Why people recommend boiling orange peels with cinnamon and what it’s good for

The main reason to use this combination is its ability to naturally scent indoor spaces. Orange peel contains essential oils rich in limonene, a substance responsible for much of its distinctive citrus smell. Cinnamon, meanwhile, adds compounds such as cinnamaldehyde, which give it its warm, spicy fragrance.

The effectiveness of this homemade air freshener is also backed by home-care experts. In comments cited by the U.S. magazine Good Housekeeping, expert Holderman recommends heating oranges, cinnamon sticks and other spices in a pot of water. She says the “steam gently scents the air without synthetic fragrances,” offering an alternative to commercial air fresheners.

Meanwhile, the home-design magazine Better Homes & Gardens notes that this technique makes it possible to reuse citrus peels and other food scraps to create natural scents inside the home.

The mixture can also help mask odors that linger in the kitchen after cooking certain foods, such as fish, fried foods or onions. But its effect is mainly aromatic: It does not remove airborne pollutants or replace regular ventilation and cleaning.

How do you boil orange peels with cinnamon to scent the whole house?

The recipe takes just a few ingredients and does not require any special tools. For a pleasant fragrance, experts recommend using cinnamon sticks and fresh orange peels.

Ingredients:

Peels from one or two oranges.

Two or three cinnamon sticks.

Between 750 milliliters and 1 liter of water.

Optional: cloves, star anise or a few apple slices.

Step by step:

Wash the oranges thoroughly before peeling them to remove any dirt. Place the peels in a small pot with the cinnamon sticks. Add water to cover the ingredients. Heat the mixture until it begins to boil. Lower the heat to the minimum and leave the pot uncovered to help the aroma spread. Keep the mixture at a gentle simmer for about 20 to 30 minutes, depending on how strong you want the fragrance to be. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool.

Good Housekeeping recommends simmering the mixture for 20 to 30 minutes and says the same ingredients can be reheated throughout the day, as long as they still smell fragrant and enough water is added.

As the water heats up, aromatic compounds are released and spread through the rooms near the kitchen. The strength of the scent depends on the amount of ingredients, ventilation and the size of the home.

It is important to monitor the water level to keep it from evaporating completely and not leave the pot unattended on the stove. Finally, it is worth remembering that boiling orange and cinnamon does not disinfect or purify the air. Its main purpose is to provide a pleasant scent using everyday ingredients.