The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offers a series of simple tips on its official website to cut fuel use and help save gas.

According to the agency, some factors have only a small effect on costs, while others -such as speeding- have a much bigger impact.

One of the recommendations for helping fuel go farther is to lighten the load and remove unnecessary items from the trunk that can add to the vehicle’s weight.

Why the EPA recommends removing unnecessary items from the trunk to save fuel

“Reduce the load. Don’t carry unnecessary items in the trunk,” the EPA says in its guidance.

A publication from the U.S. Department of Energy gives the same advice and explains that for every additional 100 pounds of weight (about 45 kilos), fuel economy drops by 1%.

That is because the heavier the vehicle, the more force the engine needs to get it moving and, as a result, it burns more fuel.

Other tips the EPA recommends for saving fuel

In addition to keeping the vehicle light, the agency advises:

Drive at lower speeds.

Accelerate and brake gently.

Avoid idling when the vehicle is not moving.

Reduce the use of the air conditioner and other car accessories.

Use cruise control.

Keep the vehicle properly maintained.

Keep the tires properly inflated.

Buy tires with lower rolling resistance.

Combine several short trips into one longer trip.

Authorities say the following actions can also reduce fuel use: