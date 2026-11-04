Not all plants can withstand excess water or constant humidity. Some need dry soil and plenty of sun. With spring here and rain becoming frequent throughout the week, there are some alternatives for those looking to add a little green to their garden or balcony.

Among the most popular choices for adding greenery are cala, umbrella papyrus and rush. These three varieties have characteristics that allow them to adapt to different light conditions and grow in pots or in areas with abundant moisture.

Cala, papyrus and rush: three plants that withstand excess water.

Umbrella papyrus (Cyperus alternifolius) has upright stems with thin leaves that fan out. It tolerates having its roots constantly wet and needs bright spaces to grow.

Cala (Zantedeschia aethiopica), meanwhile, stands out for its large leaves and funnel-shaped flowers. It grows in moist, organic-rich soil, in both sun and light shade.

As for rush (Juncus effusus), it forms clumps of cylindrical, upright stems. It is resistant to wet soils and can grow in areas with poor drainage.

How do you grow these plants in pots and on balconies?

Although the three species tolerate excess moisture, they need different conditions to grow properly.

Cala : can be placed in sun or partial shade and needs moist soil.

Umbrella papyrus : requires plenty of light, large pots and constant moisture at the roots.

Rush: adapts to sun and shade, although it grows best with abundant light.

What care do plants need after rainy days?

It is worth remembering that on cloudy days, evaporation decreases and plants use less water. So before watering them again, it’s a good idea to check how wet the soil is a few inches below the surface.