The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is the body authorized to make and approve changes to the rules of the game, as well as explain how each situation that arises on the field should be handled.

The rules it publishes cover the ordinary situations in soccer, but also those that rarely happen and could cause a lot of confusion, for example, what happens if a team’s ball hits the referee and that incident ends in a goal.

What happens in soccer if the ball hits the referee and ends in a goal

According to the official rules, the ball is no longer in play when it hits a referee or any other member of the officiating crew if that contact results in the ball going into the goal and becoming a score. In those cases, the goal is completely disallowed.

The ball is also considered out of play if it hits a referee and that incident leads to the start of an attack that favors the opposing team or if the contact causes the ball to go out of the possession of the team that had it at that moment.

What happens next after the incident, according to IFAB

In all cases in which the ball must be stopped because of direct contact with the referee in one of the situations above, the play is restarted with a dropped ball.

That means the ball is dropped freely so play can continue, with no goal, restart or free kick awarded.

If the ball was in the penalty area when play was stopped, it is dropped and goes to the goalkeeper.

If it was outside the penalty area, the referee tries to make sure the ball goes to the team that would have been entitled to it before play was stopped. If that cannot be determined, it is dropped for the player who last touched it.

The rest of the players must stay at least 4 meters away from the ball until it is in play.