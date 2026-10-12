College students in California may be eligible to receive up to $10,000 in education support through a state program that combines financial assistance with community service. Launched under Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022, #CaliforniansForAll College Corps connects students with projects addressing local needs while helping them cover education-related expenses.

The initiative is part of California Service Corps, a statewide effort that creates paid service opportunities for young people. One important feature of College Corps is that it includes an eligibility pathway for certain Dreamers who qualify under California’s AB 540 law.

Who can apply for California’s $10,000 college program?

College Corps is available to eligible students attending participating higher education institutions. Applicants must meet the program’s selection criteria, which can depend on the participating campus and the requirements of the specific application cycle.

Potential participants include:

Eligible college students enrolled at participating institutions.

Dreamers who meet AB 540 requirements , a California law that allows certain students to qualify for state educational benefits.

Students selected to complete community service through participating campuses and partner organizations.

The program’s inclusion of eligible Dreamers does not mean that every undocumented student automatically qualifies. Applicants must meet the applicable AB 540 requirements as well as College Corps’ own eligibility rules.

California’s College Corps program offers eligible college students up to $10,000 in financial support for completing 450 hours of community service. Certain undocumented students who qualify under AB 540 may also participate. Facebook | Gavin Newsom

How College Corps works and what students must do

The program provides financial support in exchange for completing 450 hours of community service. Selected participants can receive up to $10,000 to help cover education-related costs.

Students serve through college campuses, nonprofit organizations and community partners. Their assignments focus on three main areas:

Education: tutoring and mentoring K–12 students.

Climate action: participating in projects that address local environmental challenges.

Food security: helping distribute or recover food for communities in need.

In addition to financial assistance, participants gain hands-on experience, develop leadership skills and build connections with community organizations.

The maximum award is tied to the program’s service requirements and participation rules. Simply enrolling in college does not automatically qualify a student for the payment.

How to apply for College Corps in California

Students interested in the program should review the application opportunities and eligibility requirements at participating colleges and universities. Applications and selection procedures are handled through the relevant program and campus channels.

Applicants can start by visiting the official California Volunteers website and looking for #CaliforniansForAll College Corps. The program’s official resources can help students identify participating institutions and learn how to apply.

Before submitting an application, prospective participants should confirm that their college takes part in the program, that they meet the eligibility criteria and that they can complete the required service hours.

College Corps is part of California’s broader effort to connect higher education with community needs. For eligible students, it offers a way to receive financial support while gaining practical experience and contributing to local projects.