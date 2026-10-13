At 91, Dale Sanders has completed one of the most demanding hiking routes in the United States for a second time, reclaiming a record he first set nearly a decade ago. Known as “Greybeard,” Sanders reached the summit of Mount Katahdin in Maine on August 31, 2026, becoming the oldest person to complete the Appalachian Trail in a single year.

His achievement followed months of hiking, injuries, and physical setbacks. Despite the challenges, Sanders stayed committed to his goal, showing that age does not necessarily put an end to ambitious athletic pursuits.

A 2,193-mile journey to reclaim his record

The Appalachian Trail stretches approximately 2,193 miles (3,530 kilometers) from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine. Crossing 14 states, the route features rocky terrain, steep climbs, and sections that demand considerable physical endurance.

Sanders first established the age record in 2017, when he completed the trail at 82. In 2021, fellow hiker M. J. Eberhart, known as “Nimblewill Nomad,” surpassed him by finishing the route at 83.

After losing his title in 2021, Sanders returns to finish in sections within a year and inspire fellow hikers. Instagram: @greybeardsanders

Rather than give up on reclaiming the title, Sanders began planning his return. This time, the challenge proved more difficult than his first attempt, even after six months of training.

He completed the trail in separate sections, with brief breaks along the way. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy allows this approach as long as hikers complete the entire route within a one-year period.

The falls and health problems he faced on the trail

The journey was far from easy. By his own count, Sanders fell 71 times, including six particularly hard falls. One occurred while descending Mount Killington in Vermont, leaving him with injuries to his arms, hands, and legs.

Later, numbness in his left arm sent him to a hospital in Maine. Doctors initially considered the possibility of a stroke, but the symptoms were ultimately attributed to a pinched nerve.

The episode made Sanders consider abandoning his attempt. However, after briefly returning to Tennessee to be with his wife, he decided to continue.

He experienced another fall close to the finish, only a short distance from the summit of Mount Katahdin. Despite these setbacks, he completed the route and achieved the goal he had set for himself.

“I don’t feel old”: the motivation behind his achievement

For Sanders, reclaiming the record became about more than physical endurance. Along the way, he discovered that his efforts were encouraging other hikers to pursue challenges they might previously have considered out of reach.

The support of people he met on the trail, along with the growing interest in his progress, became an important part of the experience. Although reclaiming the title was initially his main objective, the impact of his journey gradually took on greater significance.

His outdoor achievements extend beyond the Appalachian Trail. At 87, Sanders completed a journey along the entire length of the Mississippi River by kayak, another feat that strengthened his reputation as an endurance adventurer.

At 91, his return to the trail carries a message that goes beyond the record itself: “I don’t feel old.” His journey highlights both the physical demands of long-distance hiking and the determination required to pursue a goal over many months.