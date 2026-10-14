With the arrival of autumn and lower temperatures, the lawn in the garden begins to grow more slowly. That is why many people take advantage of this time of year to do the last mowings before winter.

However, it is worth keeping in mind the height at which the grass is cut. Leaving it too short can be harmful, while keeping it at an appropriate height helps prepare it for the colder months.

According to the University of Minnesota Extension, it is advisable to lower the mower height a little during the last weeks of autumn, but without cutting the lawn below five centimeters.

At what height should the lawn be cut during autumn?

According to the University, as winter approaches, it is advisable to cut the lawn a little lower than usual, but without leaving it under five centimeters. This measure can help keep the garden in better condition during the cold months.

Among the benefits mentioned by the university are:

Making it easier to collect leaves that fall from trees.

Reducing the risk of diseases related to snow mold.

Reducing the damage that some rodents can cause during winter.

However, this does not mean the mower should be set to the minimum. The goal is to slightly reduce the height of the lawn without leaving it too short.

What is the mistake that can damage the lawn before winter?

One mistake to avoid is cutting the grass too close to the ground. When the mower is set too low, it can scrape or scuff the ground and end up damaging the garden.

In addition, not all grass varieties need exactly the same treatment. Some warm-climate species may need a greater cutting height when winter approaches.

That is why, before changing the machine’s height, it is worth considering what type of grass is in the garden and avoiding excessive cuts.

What other care does the lawn need during autumn?

In addition to adjusting the height, there are other recommendations that can help keep the garden in good condition.

If the lawn is still growing, it can continue to be mowed when necessary, without removing too much grass at once.

It is also advisable to avoid using the mower when there is frost on the garden. In that case, it is better to wait for it to melt.

The same applies when the lawn is wet, as the clippings can accumulate and make it harder for light to get through.

For its part, the University of Minnesota recommends removing fallen leaves and other debris from the garden because they can block sunlight and retain moisture.

The institution also notes that grass clippings and leaves can be used to make compost.