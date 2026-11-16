Boiling bay leaves with cloves and cinnamon is a homemade alternative for fragrancing your home without relying on commercial sprays. When heated in water, these spices release aromatic molecules that spread through the air in the steam.

The practice is backed by recommendations from the University of Georgia, which suggests using spices over low heat to scent the home, without relying solely on commercial fragrances .





What it does

The combination works as a natural air freshener. Each ingredient brings a different profile:

Bay leaves contain 1,8-cineole, a compound that contributes to their herbal, fresh aroma.

Cloves provide eugenol, responsible for much of their strong fragrance.

Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde, which gives it its distinctive sweet, spicy scent.

When heated together, their aromatic compounds are released, creating a warm fragrance that can spread throughout different rooms.

What happens when you mix them and why experts recommend making it at home

Heat helps release so-called volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, molecules that can evaporate and disperse into the air.

The mixture can help temporarily mask kitchen odors or smells in enclosed spaces, though it does not eliminate the source or replace ventilation.

How to make a homemade air freshener

To make the mixture, you need:

5 or 6 bay leaves.

2 cinnamon sticks.

8 to 10 cloves.

1 liter of water.

Preparation:

Place all the ingredients in a pot with water. Bring to a boil. Lower the heat and let it simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Keep the pot uncovered so the steam can spread the aroma. Add water if it starts to evaporate too much.