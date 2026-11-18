En esta noticia How to Make the Mix at Home

Simmering basil, rosemary and grapefruit peels is one of those home hacks recommended for making the house smell good naturally. It’s not just a custom: behind it is a simple explanation of how steam carries the aromas of those herbs and the fruit through the air.

What it’s good for

The main purpose of this mix is to freshen the air: it fills the house with a fresh, herbal and citrusy smell, and helps mask unpleasant odors, such as those left after cooking or from being closed up. Also, because it involves boiling water, it adds some moisture to the air, which is especially pleasant in dry spaces. In short, it’s a natural homemade air freshener, without aerosols or artificial fragrances.

Why it’s recommended

The key is the essential oils. Basil, rosemary and grapefruit peel contain volatile aromatic compounds, meaning they evaporate easily, and each one adds its own distinctive scent: compounds such as eugenol and linalool in basil, eucalyptol and camphor in rosemary, and limonene, along with nootkatone, which gives grapefruit its characteristic aroma, in the fruit’s peel.

When heated in water, those compounds are released and the steam carries them and disperses them through the air. That’s why the aroma can be smelled throughout the house: it’s not that the water “cleans” the air, but that it acts as a vehicle to spread those fragrant molecules. It’s the same principle behind smelling the aroma of food while it cooks.

How to Make the Mix at Home

The preparation is simple:

Put a good amount of water in a pot.

Add a few sprigs of basil, a few sprigs of rosemary and the peels of one or two grapefruits.

Bring it to a boil and, as soon as it starts boiling, lower the heat to low so it keeps simmering gently.

Let it release its aroma for as long as you want, always keeping an eye on the water level and adding more as it evaporates, so the pot never runs dry.

Because it involves heat and boiling water, it’s a good idea to take a few precautions: