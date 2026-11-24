Keeping furniture clean and shiny does not always require buying specialized products. There are some homemade alternatives that combine common kitchen ingredients and can be prepared in just a few minutes to improve the look of wood surfaces.

One of them involves mixing olive oil and white vinegar to make a solution that is applied with a cloth and is meant to leave a shiny finish.

The formula appears in the eco-friendly cleaning guide from the University of California, Irvine (UCI), which details what amounts to use and how to spread it on furniture.

How to make the olive oil and vinegar mix to clean furniture

To make this homemade furniture polish, you need two ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil.

1/4 cup distilled white vinegar.

The recipe appears in UCI’s guide to eco-friendly cleaning products, which also says you can add 20 to 30 drops of lemon essential oil or two teaspoons of lemon juice for fragrance.

The process is to measure both ingredients, put them in a container, and mix them. Because the oil and vinegar tend to separate, UCI recommends shaking the mixture well before each use.

How to Apply the Mixture to Furniture

Once the mixture is ready, the UCI guide recommends using a clean cloth to slowly spread the product over the wood, following the grain.

Olive oil is the ingredient that provides the polishing effect because, according to the David Suzuki Foundation, it can be used to lift dirt and add shine to different surfaces. Combined with white vinegar, it makes a homemade solution that is spread over the wood and polished with a cloth.