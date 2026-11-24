Covering the turkey breast with foil is an optional step to control browning during roasting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends loosely placing the foil over the breast at the start of cooking or using it later, once the turkey has reached the desired color.

The guide warns that keeping the foil on the turkey throughout cooking can make it take longer to cook. When to remove the cover depends on when it was placed on and how much browning is desired.

When to Put Foil on and Remove It From the Turkey

If it is placed at the start of roasting, the foil should sit loosely over the breast as a cover. The USDA says to remove it after the first 60 to 90 minutes so the skin can brown.

The other option is to put it on once the skin has reached the desired color. If the turkey still needs more time in the oven, the cover helps keep the surface from getting darker while the inside finishes cooking.

How to Tell When the Turkey Is Done

For the method described in the guide, the USDA says the whole turkey must be completely thawed. It recommends placing it breast-side up on a flat rack in a shallow pan and setting the oven to at least 325 F (about 163 C).

Cooking time varies by weight and whether the turkey is stuffed. At 325 F, an 8- to 12-pound (3.6 to 5.4 kg) turkey can take between 2 hours and 45 minutes and 3 hours if unstuffed, or between 3 hours and 3 1/2 hours if stuffed. These times are only estimates.

To check doneness, the USDA recommends using a kitchen thermometer. The internal temperature should reach 165 F (about 74 C) in the thickest part of the breast and in the innermost parts of the thigh and wing. If the turkey is stuffed, the center of the stuffing must also reach that temperature.