Refrigerator temperature is no small detail when it comes to food safety. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends keeping the appliance at 40°F (4.4°C) or lower to slow the growth of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness.

To make sure it is working properly, the agency advises using a refrigerator thermometer, since the appliance controls do not always show the actual temperature.

What it’s for and why the FDA recommends keeping the refrigerator at 40 F or lower

Cold temperatures help keep dangerous microorganisms from multiplying quickly in perishable foods. That is why keeping the temperature at 40°F or lower is essential for storing meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, and leftovers.

The FDA warns that bacteria that cause foodborne illness can multiply rapidly when foods are left at room temperature . “The amount of bacteria that cause these illnesses can double every 20 minutes,” the agency says.

The recommendation also includes keeping the freezer at 0 F (-18 C) or lower.

What happens if the refrigerator goes above 40°F?

When the refrigerator stays above 40 F (4.4 C), conditions can encourage the growth of bacteria that pose a health risk. Microorganisms linked to foodborne illness include Salmonella, E. coli and Listeria.

The FDA also warns that leaving perishable foods out of the refrigerator for two hours or more allows bacteria to multiply quickly. If the room temperature is above 90 F (32 C), that limit drops to one hour.

How to check whether the refrigerator is at the right temperature

The FDA recommends using an appliance thermometer, a low-cost tool that lets you know the refrigerator’s actual temperature. The process is: