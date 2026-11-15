There are several tricks for reducing the acidity that tomato brings to sauces. One of the best known is adding sugar, which, far from neutralizing the acidity chemically, simply masks its flavor by adding sweetness.

Baking soda, on the other hand, works through a chemical reaction that neutralizes some of the acids in tomato, thanks to its composition and alkaline nature.

What is the purpose of adding baking soda to tomato sauce?

Adding baking soda to tomato sauce helps reduce its acidity and create a smoother, more balanced flavor. This ingredient acts on the tomato’s natural acids, mainly citric and malic acid, which are responsible for its characteristic tart taste.

Unlike sugar, which can mask the perception of acidity by adding sweetness, baking soda acts directly in a chemical reaction that neutralizes some of those acids.

How does baking soda remove the acidity from tomato sauce?

Baking soda is an alkaline substance that, when it comes into contact with the tomato’s natural acids, produces an acid-base neutralization reaction.

During this process, the baking soda reacts with the acids and forms a salt, water and carbon dioxide. The latter is released as small bubbles, so you may notice the sauce start bubbling after the ingredient is added.

The reaction reduces the acidity of the dish because it turns some of the acids into less acidic substances.

How much baking soda should you use to remove the acidity from tomato sauce?

The recommended amount is about 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda for every 500 milliliters of tomato sauce. It is important not to overdo it, since too much can change the flavor of the dish.

To add it properly, it is recommended to stir in the baking soda when the sauce is almost ready, stir it in and let it simmer for a few minutes. It is normal for bubbles to appear because of the chemical reaction.

After that, it is a good idea to taste the sauce and see whether it needs any adjustment. If it still tastes too acidic, you can add a very small additional amount, always in moderation.