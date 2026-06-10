Setting the thermostat to the wrong temperature is one of the main reasons why electricity bills skyrocket in summer. Climate control experts recommend keeping the air conditioner within a specific range when people are at home.

That range balances comfort with consumption. The closer the indoor temperature is to the outdoor temperature, the less effort the unit will need and the lower the electricity bill will be.

What is the ideal air conditioner temperature in summer?

The answer changes depending on the time of day. Keeping the same setting for 24 hours creates unnecessary spending that adds up with each billing cycle.

Recommended settings by time of day

When people are at home: between 72°F and 78°F (22°C–26°C)

When the house is empty: raise it 7°F above the usual temperature

When sleeping: between 60°F and 67°F (15°C–19°C), according to the National Sleep Foundation

When returning home: do not lower the thermostat to the minimum — it will not cool faster, it will only use more energy

How can you prevent the air conditioner from driving up your bill this summer?

Indoor humidity also affects energy use. Levels above 50% make the room feel hotter, which leads to lowering the thermostat unnecessarily. The ideal range is between 30% and 50%.

Along with temperature control, these measures reduce the unit’s workload: