Placing a $1 bill between the door and the refrigerator is a household trick that can help check whether the appliance seals properly. The test can help identify problems with the gaskets, the rubber strips around the door that keep cold air from escaping.

According to the University of Georgia, the method involves closing the refrigerator door on a bill and checking how easily it can be pulled out.

What is the purpose of putting a $1 bill between the door and the refrigerator?

The goal of this test is to check the condition of the rubber seal around the door. When it is working properly, the gasket helps keep cold air inside the refrigerator.

The University of Georgia also recommends cleaning refrigerator gaskets with a mixture of one tablespoon of baking soda and about one liter of warm water . To do this, you can use an old toothbrush and gently scrub the door gaskets.

Then, rinse with clean water and remove all traces of the solution before checking whether the door closes properly.

To carry out the procedure, follow these steps:

Place a bill between the refrigerator frame and the door. Close the door with the bill partially trapped. Gently pull on the bill to see whether there is resistance. Repeat the test at different points along the door edge.

If the bill slides out easily, the seal could be worn or not fitting properly.

What problem can this refrigerator trick detect?

A worn gasket can let cold air escape and warmer room air enter. That can force the refrigerator to work harder to maintain its internal temperature.

A poor seal can also affect the appliance’s energy efficiency and make it harder to properly store food.

The bill test can identify a possible sealing problem, but it does not by itself determine the cause of the problem.

If you find that the door is not closing properly, it is a good idea to check whether the gasket is dirty, warped or damaged and consult the manufacturer’s recommendations before replacing it.