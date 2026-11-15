Among the most classic cleaning tricks is spraying white vinegar on windows to leave the glass clean and clear. It’s not just a handed-down habit: it has a specific chemical explanation and solves the most annoying problem when cleaning glass, which is ending up with streaks or a cloudy film.

What spraying vinegar on windows is for

Vinegar helps clean glass and leave it streak-free and film-free. It works on grease, smoke, stuck-on dust and water stains or mineral buildup that collect on windows, both inside and out. The result is clearer, shinier glass, without that cloudy layer that often remains when you clean with water alone.

Vinegar contains acetic acid, a mild acid that dissolves grease, the oily film left by pollution and mineral deposits (the limescale or white marks left by hard water). Those residues are precisely what water alone can’t remove and what cause glass to look cloudy or streaked.

It also evaporates quickly and leaves no residue. Many streaks on glass don’t come from dirt, but from the film left behind by some cleaners as they dry. Because it evaporates cleanly, vinegar doesn’t leave that layer, which is why the glass stays clear.

How to apply it correctly

The process is simple, but doing it right makes all the difference: