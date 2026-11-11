Connecting to Wi-Fi and feeling that browsing is slow is a common problem in many homes, and fixing it is vital for people who work from home or simply need to browse without interruptions.

To solve this problem at home, UC Davis offers a series of steps that can be put into practice before calling a technician or buying any additional device.

University of California-recommended tip: connect as few devices as possible

One of the main steps recommended by the university is to reduce as much as possible the number of devices connected to the same network .

The more computers, tablets, smartwatches, or devices connected to a network, the more its bandwidth is reduced.

“If you don’t need your device to be connected to a wireless network, consider turning off Wi-Fi. This will help improve internet speed and connectivity,” it explains.

Other tips the university recommends to fix slow connection problems

It also advises users to check their Task Manager if they use Windows or Activity Monitor if they use macOS to detect programs running in the background and using internet data.

It also recommends closing cloud backups and syncing, as well as clearing the cache, to optimize browser speed.

Checking for viruses that may be slowing down the device is another tip. Finally, during virtual meetings, a temporary solution is to join without turning on the camera.