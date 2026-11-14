The United States sets different visa categories based on the purpose of travel and the activities foreigners plan to carry out during their stay. In the case of visitor visas B-1/B-2, holders may enter for tourism, business, or family visits but face restrictions on studying or working in the country.

The State Department makes clear that those who want to pursue academic studies or training programs must apply for an F or M student visa , depending on the type of institution. Failing to follow these conditions can carry immigration consequences and affect the ability to reenter the United States.

Why can’t foreigners with a visitor visa (B) study unless it is for recreational purposes?

The restriction stems from the fact that the United States distinguishes between the reasons for entering the country and assigns an immigration category to each activity . B-1/B-2 visas are meant for temporary trips for tourism or business, while academic study requires specific authorization.

For that reason, those who enter on a visitor visa cannot enroll in universities, schools or training programs that grant academic credits or U.S. certificates .

However, they may take short recreational courses that do not offer credits toward a degree or academic certificate. For example, someone traveling on vacation can take a two-day cooking class without needing to apply for a student visa.

Why can the government revoke a U.S. visa for people studying for other reasons?

The State Department says each visa category has its own specific conditions that foreigners must follow during their stay. Using a visitor visa to carry out activities that require different authorization may amount to a violation of immigration conditions.

U.S. rules allow authorized officials to revoke visas when there are grounds to believe a person no longer meets the requirements to hold one. In addition, staying in the country beyond the authorized period can trigger automatic visa cancellation, according to Section 222(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

What can a B visitor visa be used for?

The U.S. government divides this category into two types: B-1, for business travel, and B-2, for tourism and personal visits. There is also the combined B-1/B-2 visa.

Permitted activities include:

Business meetings: consulting with business partners and negotiating contracts.

Conventions and conferences: attending scientific, educational, professional, or business gatherings.

Tourism and vacations: visiting destinations and taking part in recreational activities.

Family visits: meeting friends or relatives who live in the United States.

Medical treatment: traveling to receive health care.

Social events: taking part in activities organized by fraternal, social, or service organizations.

Sports and music competitions: participating as an amateur, as long as no payment is received.

Recreational courses: taking short educational activities that do not provide academic credits.

It does not allow work, study in academic programs, paid professional performances or entry to the country with the intent to establish permanent residence.

What happens when the government revokes a U.S. visa?

Revocation means the document is no longer valid for traveling to the United States or seeking admission at a port of entry. In addition, if the person violated the terms of their stay and fell out of status, they may face additional immigration consequences.