Mexico has received the first of the 15 fully electric trains that will run on the new Mexico City-Pachuca rail line. The units, built in China, will carry up to 893 passengers and reach speeds of 130 kilometers per hour.

The train arrived at the Pantaco rail terminal, north of Mexico City, and is part of the passenger rail recovery project promoted by the federal government.

“The first of the units that will run the Mexico City-Pachuca route is arriving in Mexico from China,” the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT) said.

The new Mexico City-Pachuca line will serve nine stations: Buenavista Terminal, Xaltocan-Nextlapan, Sa Lucas Xolox, Hutzila, Tizayuca, Empalme el Rey, Platah, Jagüey de Téllez and Pachuca Terminal . “This route will meet a daily demand of more than 100,000 passengers and will cover the Buenavista-to-Pachuca trip in 1 hour and 15 minutes,” SICT Mexico said.

What the Mexico-Pachuca electric trains are like

The units were designed to provide modern, comfortable, and sustainable service. Each train will be 102 meters long and will be able to carry hundreds of people on a single trip. Its main features include:

Propulsion: 100% electric.

Top speed: up to 130 kilometers per hour.

Capacity: 893 passengers per unit.

Length: 102 meters.

Features: priority seating, luggage space and bicycle storage.

Safety: video surveillance system.

The agency said the goal is to bring thousands of people closer to their destinations and connect communities through modern transportation.

How long will the Mexico City-Pachuca train take?

The new line will run 58 kilometers between Buenavista station in Mexico City and Pachuca, Hidalgo.

According to official information, the trip will take about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The project calls for 15 trains and aims to serve a daily demand of more than 100,000 passengers. “This is only the beginning. In all, 15 trains will be part of this new line, which will also create jobs and help drive regional development,” the federal government said.