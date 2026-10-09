After a long day in front of the computer, a night of little rest, or an exhausting day, finding a moment to relax can make all the difference. For that, Dollar Tree sells a gel eye mask with beads from the Thera Plus brand for only $1.25, an affordable accessory that can be used both cold and hot.

The mask is designed to be placed over closed eyelids and offers cold or hot use, depending on the user’s needs.

Before using it, it is advisable to know how to prepare it for each application and what the precautions indicated on the package are, in addition to respecting the recommended times and checking the temperature. These steps are essential to avoid injuries or discomfort to the skin and eyes.

How is the Thera Plus gel eye mask from Dollar Tree used?

The mask can be prepared for cold or hot application, depending on the need, but in both cases it must be placed over closed eyelids and never used for more than 15 minutes per application, with breaks of at least 15 minutes between uses, according to the instructions on the official product package sold by Dollar Tree.

To use it cold: place it in the refrigerator for a maximum of 60 minutes or in the freezer for a maximum of 10 minutes, until it reaches the desired temperature.

To use it hot: wrap the product in a paper towel or a soft cloth and heat it in the microwave in five-second intervals, not exceeding 10 seconds in total, and place it in the center of the turntable without touching the sides.

Before each application, the manufacturer recommends checking the temperature with your fingers and then on your wrist, since if the product does not feel comfortable to the touch, it should not be placed on the eyes.

What is the Thera Plus mask for and what benefits does it have?

According to the product instructions, the mask allows cold or hot therapy to be applied to the eye area, with different uses depending on the temperature chosen.

In this sense, cold can help relieve headaches, the sensation of tired eyes and swelling. Meanwhile, heat is presented as an option to relieve sinus pressure and migraines.

What precautions should be taken before using the eye mask?

The manufacturer warns that excessive heating or cooling can cause injury or damage the product, which is why the mask should only be used following the instructions on the package.

It also must not be used on damaged skin, open wounds, or skin sensitive to extreme temperatures. People with diabetes, circulation problems, infections, certain skin disorders, or serious eye injuries should consult a doctor before using it.