The dishwasher is one of the most used appliances in the kitchen, but with use it can accumulate food residue and dirt that cause bad smells inside.

To solve this problem, the University of Illinois, in the United States, explains a simple cleaning method that uses two common household ingredients, white vinegar and baking soda.

How to clean and eliminate bad smells from the dishwasher with vinegar and baking soda?

According to the cleaning guide from the University, both products can be used to help eliminate bad smells from the appliance.

The recommended procedure consists of the following steps:

Clean the filter: check the filter located at the bottom of the dishwasher and remove food residue, dirt, or other elements that may clog it. Add white vinegar: place two cups of white vinegar in a glass container suitable for the dishwasher and place it upright on the lower rack. Start a wash cycle: run a normal cycle, without detergent and with the heated dry option turned off. Add baking soda: once the previous cycle is finished, sprinkle one cup of baking soda inside the dishwasher. Run a second wash: start another cycle with hot water to complete the cleaning. It is important to note that vinegar and baking soda are used in separate cycles, not mixed at the same time.

Why do bad smells appear in the dishwasher?

Food residue and dirt that accumulate in the filter and other parts of the appliance can contribute to the appearance of unpleasant smells.

That is why cleaning the filter is one of the first recommended steps before using vinegar and baking soda.

In addition, the University of Illinois clarifies that the manufacturer’s specific instructions must always be followed, since cleaning procedures may vary depending on the model.