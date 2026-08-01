Bad odors in the home can come from many sources, including food, moisture, trash cans, carpets, and fabrics. To eliminate them, many people turn to two common household products: baking soda and vinegar.

Both ingredients are widely used in cleaning routines, but they work in different ways. While one absorbs unpleasant smells, the other helps neutralize certain odor-causing compounds.

Baking soda absorbs odors and traps unwanted smells

Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is one of the most popular natural solutions for controlling bad odors. Its main advantage is that it can absorb and neutralize acidic odor molecules instead of simply covering them with a fragrance.

Experts often recommend placing an open container of baking soda in areas where smells accumulate, such as refrigerators, closets, trash cans, and bathrooms.

They should not be mixed in the expectation of creating a stronger cleaner. Chat GPT | IA

It can also be sprinkled on carpets, mattresses, and upholstery before vacuuming to help reduce trapped odors.

Vinegar helps neutralize some odor-causing compounds

White vinegar works differently. Its acidity allows it to break down certain substances that produce unpleasant smells, making it useful for cleaning surfaces and removing strong odors.

Although vinegar has a strong smell itself, that scent usually disappears once it dries. It is commonly used in kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry areas where grease, food residue, or humidity can create persistent odors.

However, vinegar is not always the best option for absorbing smells from porous materials like carpets or fabrics.

Which one is better for removing bad odors?

The best choice depends on the type of odor and where it is coming from.

Baking soda is generally more effective for absorbing lingering smells in enclosed spaces and soft materials, while vinegar can work better when the odor is caused by residue, bacteria, or buildup on hard surfaces.

For many household situations, experts recommend using both products separately. Baking soda can help remove odors, while vinegar can help clean the source of the smell.

How to use baking soda and vinegar safely

Although both products are common cleaning ingredients, they should not be mixed in the expectation of creating a stronger cleaner. When combined, they react and mostly produce carbon dioxide, reducing the individual cleaning benefits of each ingredient.

Instead, use them at different stages depending on the problem. Apply baking soda to absorb odors or use diluted vinegar to clean surfaces where smells originate.