In recent years, cleaning and gardening tricks with everyday ingredients have sparked interest among those looking for simple solutions for the home.

Among the homemade tricks that gained popularity is an unexpected mix: banana peels with vinegar, two ingredients that are usually found in any home.

The combination went viral because it allows for a homemade liquid fertilizer that can help add nutrients to the soil and improve the growth of some species.

Banana peel and vinegar: why they recommend mixing them

The banana peel is known for containing minerals such as potassium, a nutrient associated with plant development and especially valued during growth and flowering stages.

When left in contact with water, its components can partially pass into the liquid used as fertilizer.

Vinegar, for its part, contains acetic acid, a compound that can temporarily alter the acidity of the water and help extract certain components from organic materials during the preparation process.

How to make a homemade liquid fertilizer with banana peel

To make this mixture at home, the recommended procedure is usually simple:

Cut several banana peels into small pieces.

Place them inside a container with water.

Add a small amount of vinegar.

Let the mixture sit for a few days.

Strain the liquid before applying it to the soil.

The idea is to obtain a liquid with nutrients from the fruit’s organic matter. This preparation can be used as a supplement to regular watering, although it does not replace a complete fertilizer with all the elements needed for a plant’s development.

Other uses for banana peel that few people know about

Beyond liquid fertilizer, banana peels are also often used in gardening in other ways.

Some methods include adding them to compost, burying them near certain plants, or using them as part of organic mixtures to improve soil quality.

Their popularity responds to a growing trend: turning everyday waste into useful resources and finding more sustainable alternatives for the home.

Although there is no single formula that guarantees results for all species, this type of practice continues to gain followers because it is a cheap, simple, and eco-friendly option for those who enjoy caring for their plants.