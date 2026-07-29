More and more people are looking for natural alternatives to scent the home without resorting to aerosols or industrial air fresheners. Among the homemade tricks that have become popular again is a simple preparation that uses three very common kitchen ingredients: bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, and cloves.

Boiling this combination releases a strong, warm, spiced aroma that helps scent rooms for several hours. In addition to being an economical option, it allows different areas of the home to be freshened without using artificial fragrances.

What boiling bay leaves, cinnamon, and cloves is for

The mixture works as a natural homemade air freshener thanks to the essential oils present in each of the ingredients.

While bay leaves provide a fresh scent and herbal notes, cinnamon adds sweet and warm notes, and cloves complete the preparation with an intense aroma and spice. The combination helps neutralize strong odors, such as those from the kitchen, dampness, or enclosed spaces, leaving a feeling of cleanliness and freshness.

How to prepare this homemade air freshener

The preparation does not require special products and can be done in a few minutes. To make it, you need the following items:

Ingredients

6 or 8 bay leaves.

2 cinnamon sticks.

8 or 10 cloves.

1 liter of water.

Step by step

Put the water in a pot.

Add the bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, and cloves.

Bring the mixture to a boil.

Once it boils, lower the heat and let it cook for 15 to 20 minutes.

Keep the pot uncovered so the steam can scent the rooms.

If the water starts to evaporate, a little more can be added to prolong the effect for longer.

Why many people choose this natural alternative

Unlike commercial air fresheners, this method allows you to scent the home using natural ingredients that are usually easy to find in any kitchen.

Another advantage is that the intensity of the aroma can be adjusted by increasing or decreasing the amount of bay leaf, cinnamon, or cloves according to each home’s preferences.

In addition to being an economical, reusable, and easy-to-prepare option, this trick avoids the use of aerosols or synthetic fragrances, which is why it has become one of the most recommended homemade methods for keeping the house pleasantly scented in a natural way.