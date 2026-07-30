Rosemary is one of the aromatic plants most used both in cooking and in traditional remedies.

Recently, a very simple practice became trendy: placing a jar with rosemary branches submerged in water inside the bedroom.

Those who recommend it say that this combination helps create a fresher and more pleasant atmosphere thanks to the plant’s natural aroma.

What is placing a jar with rosemary and water in the bedroom for?

The main reason many people place a jar with rosemary and water in their room is to take advantage of the fresh aroma given off by its leaves.

Among the benefits commonly attributed to this practice are:

Naturally fragrance the bedroom .

Provide a sense of freshness to the environment.

Promote a more pleasant space for rest.

Enjoy rosemary’s characteristic aroma for several days.

The water helps keep the branches fresh for longer, allowing the plant to preserve its natural fragrance.

What benefits does rosemary aroma have?

Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) contains essential oils responsible for its intense fragrance.

Various studies have analyzed rosemary’s aroma for its possible relation to:

A sense of well-being.

Mental stimulation and concentration.

A reduction in the perception of fatigue in certain circumstances.

However, these effects may vary from person to person and should not be interpreted as proven medicinal properties for treating illnesses or sleep disorders.

How do you prepare a jar with rosemary and water?

This preparation does not require special ingredients and can be done in a few minutes.

You only need:

A clean glass jar or container.

Fresh water.

Several branches of fresh rosemary.

To get a better result, simply fill the container with water and place in the branches, leaving part of them out of the liquid.

Then, it is recommended to place the jar on a bedside table, a dresser, or a shelf in the bedroom.