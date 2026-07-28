Many people began to use a home trick that consists of placing aluminum foil under the television to help keep the surface where the device rests cleaner and protect some home furniture. Although it is not a miracle solution, the method is linked to the care of technological devices.

The use of this material is also usually related to cable organization and the protection of certain surfaces where the television rests, especially on wood or glass furniture that can deteriorate over time.

Attention: why do some people place aluminum foil under the television

One of the most mentioned reasons is that aluminum foil can act as a surface physical barrier against dust or small particles that tend to accumulate behind and under the television.

In addition, some people use it to protect the surface of the furniture from the heat generated by certain electronic devices during long hours of operation.

There are also users who place foil near the cables to help keep the area tidier and make cleaning the space where the television is installed easier.

Aluminum foil does not replace the safety measures recommended by manufacturers of televisions.

What specialists say about this home trick

Electronics specialists clarify that aluminum foil does not improve the television signal or increase image quality when it is simply placed under the device.

However, they explain that it can serve as a surface protection in some specific cases, as long as it does not block the ventilation openings or come into direct contact with electrical connections.

They also remind us that modern televisions need to maintain proper air circulation to avoid overheating of internal components.

What precautions should be taken when using aluminum foil near electronic devices

Before placing aluminum foil near any electrical device, they recommend taking certain precautions to avoid unnecessary problems or damage.

Among the main recommendations are:

Avoid covering the television’s ventilation slots .

Do not place foil inside outlets or electrical connections .

Keep the material away from damaged or bare wires .

Use the foil only as external surface protection .

Check the television manufacturer’s recommendations.

Other recommended ways to care for the television at home

In addition to using some home tricks, there are more recommended practices to extend the useful life of televisions and keep them in good condition.

These include periodic cleaning with dry or microfiber cloths, avoiding direct sunlight, and keeping the equipment away from sources of moisture or excessive heat.

They also advise using voltage stabilizers or electrical protectors to prevent damage caused by power outages or voltage spikes.