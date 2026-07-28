The trick of wrapping car keys or a wallet in aluminum foil became popular, since many people say it adds a layer of protection against certain wireless technologies.

This practice is intended to prevent unwanted situations that can arise from the communication systems integrated into some devices, such as smart keys and cards with RFID or NFC technology.

Why it is recommended to wrap car keys in aluminum foil

Vehicles that can be accessed without a key operate through a radio signal that the car recognizes when the key gets close enough to unlock the doors.

The problem with this system is that it allows some criminals to use a method known as a relay attack. It involves capturing and amplifying that signal to simulate the key’s proximity and thus open the doors.

When the key is covered with aluminum foil, it is blocked because the material acts as a barrier for electromagnetic waves.

For this trick to be effective, it is advisable to wrap the key completely without leaving uncovered spaces through which the signal could escape.

What wrapping the wallet in aluminum foil is for

Wrapping the wallet in aluminum foil serves a similar purpose to the previous one, since debit and credit cards incorporate contactless payment technology by having RFID or NF chipsC, which allow purchases to be made by bringing them close to the reader.

When the wallet is wrapped in this material, criminals will encounter an extra layer of security that will make it harder for them to read that proximity signal.

How effective is this trick?

As for the effectiveness of this method, although aluminum foil can provide an additional layer of protection, it does not replace other security measures such as RFID-blocking wallets and sleeves.

It is recommended to use this method as a complement and to promote good practices such as keeping your car keys in a safe place.