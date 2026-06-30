Entering the United States does not automatically guarantee admission, even for travelers with a valid passport or visa. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have the legal authority to inspect foreign nationals arriving at ports of entry and determine whether they are admissible under federal immigration law.

While many travelers complete the inspection process without additional screening, CBP officers may refer someone to a secondary inspection if they need to verify the person’s identity, travel purpose or immigration history. During that process, officers may collect fingerprints, review travel documents and conduct additional database checks before deciding whether to admit the traveler.

When CBP may collect fingerprints during an inspection

Fingerprint collection is part of the biometric screening used by CBP to confirm a traveler’s identity and compare it against federal law enforcement and immigration databases. Secondary inspections may occur for several reasons and do not automatically mean a traveler has violated the law.

Additional screening may take place when officers cannot immediately verify a person’s identity, detect inconsistencies in travel documents, identify previous immigration violations, or believe more information is needed before making an admissibility decision. Travelers carrying damaged, expired, or questionable documents may also be referred for further inspection.

Estados Unidos confirmó que todos los ciudadanos y pasajeros pagarán una tarifa extra si no muestran este papel

In some situations, CBP officers may also conduct additional screening if they suspect that a traveler intends to enter the United States for a purpose that is inconsistent with the visa or travel authorization presented at the port of entry.

Why travelers may be denied entry under the Immigration and Nationality Act

If the inspection reveals that a traveler does not meet the legal requirements for admission, CBP may refuse entry under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). One of the provisions commonly cited in document-related cases is Section 212(a)(7)(A)(i)(I), which applies to foreign nationals who do not possess the valid immigration documents required for the category of admission they are requesting.

This provision may apply when a traveler presents an invalid immigrant visa, lacks the required entry documents, or attempts to enter under an immigration category that does not match the purpose of the trip. In those situations, CBP officers may determine that the traveler is inadmissible and refuse admission at the port of entry.

A recent case renewed attention on CBP inspections

Public interest in CBP’s inspection procedures increased after reports involving a Canadian traveler who was fingerprinted during an airport inspection before ultimately being denied entry to the United States. Although every case is evaluated individually, immigration attorneys note that CBP officers make admissibility decisions based on the traveler’s specific circumstances, supporting documentation, and applicable immigration laws.

For that reason, carrying a valid passport alone does not guarantee admission. The final decision rests with CBP officers, who are authorized under federal immigration law to determine whether a foreign national meets all legal requirements to enter the United States.