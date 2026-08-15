The phone screen is exposed every day to bumps, scuffs, and small scratches that can appear even when the device is used carefully.

In this situation, some people turn to homemade products such as vinegar or baking soda, but these ingredients are not a recommended solution for repairing the device’s surface.

The trick to disguise phone scratches

An alternative that often circulates as a homemade trick consists of using a very small amount of baby oil on the screen surface and then wiping it with a microfiber cloth.

The goal is not to “erase” the scratch or repair the glass. The oil can temporarily disguise some superficial marks by changing the way light reflects off small surface irregularities.

For that reason, the result can make certain scratches look less noticeable at a glance, especially when they are very light marks.

How to apply baby oil to the phone screen

To try this method, it is important to use a very small amount of product and prevent the liquid from reaching the device openings.

The procedure can be carried out as follows:

Turn off the phone and disconnect it from any charger. First, clean the screen with a dry, clean microfiber cloth to remove dust and particles. Place a minimal amount of baby oil on the cloth, never directly on the screen. Gently wipe the cloth over the area where the scratch is located. Spread the product with gentle, even motions. Use another clean, dry part of the microfiber cloth to remove the excess oil. Check the screen and avoid leaving a greasy film on the surface.

The key is to avoid applying pressure. Rubbing too hard will not make a deep scratch disappear and could affect the screen coating.

Does baby oil really remove scratches?

The answer is important: it does not remove deep scratches.

When a mark cuts through or physically damages the glass surface, no oil can rebuild the lost material . What this method can do is temporarily reduce the appearance of some superficial scratches.

If the scratch is clearly noticeable when you run your fingernail over it, is deep, or has a crack, it is best not to try to repair it with homemade products.

In those cases, it may be necessary to turn to a specialized technical service or consider replacing the screen protector if the damage is only there.