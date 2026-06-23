In the United States, Donald Trump’s administration continues to tighten the immigration controls at border crossings and now, a common practice among foreign commercial drivers has caught the attention of authorities.

According to the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), there are certain violations linked to the improper use of tourist or business visas that could lead to the revocation of the document and a temporary ban on entering the country.

What is happening with this new U.S. measure?

The CPB reported that the measure applies to foreign commercial drivers who have failed to comply with some of the key conditions for keeping the visa, which can result in the automatic revocation of their permits. These are truck drivers who carry out border operations and have a business visa to carry out their work.

Immigration authorities warn that having a visa does not guarantee entry into the country if the imposed rules are not followed, since every time someone enters the territory agents review the record for irregularities to check whether the person remains admissible in the country.

What should you keep in mind when entering with one of these visas?

The mistake that can cost a commercial driver an American visa is using this permit to carry out activities that the United States considers employment, meaning they exceed the permitted scope and category.

In this case, truck drivers will have to try to stick to the activities allowed for international crossings, since if an irregularity is detected, agents will cancel the visa, block access to the country, and record what happened.