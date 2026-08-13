The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has a tax credit aimed at low- and middle-income workers. The benefit directly reduces the tax owed, and if the amount exceeds it, the taxpayer can receive the difference as a refund.

Although most taxpayers usually have children, IRS clarifies that the EITC can also be claimed without qualifying children as long as the basic eligibility requirements are met.

Approved refund of the Earned Income Tax Credit: What are the requirements to claim it?

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) had a maximum amount of 8,046 for tax year 2025, which was filed at the beginning of 2026. This amount varies depending on the number of qualifying children and income level.

To claim this benefit, you need to meet:

Have earned income from work such as wages, tips, and fees.

Have a valid Social Security number (SSN) to work in the country.

File the tax return on time and properly.

Be a U.S. citizen or resident alien who meets IRS conditions.

Do not file a return under the filing status Married Filing Separately.

Do not file Form 2555 to exclude income earned abroad.

Meet the income limits.

IRS will send deposits of up to $4,328: Who qualifies to receive them?

Those who have a qualifying child qualify to receive this particular amount, in addition to meeting the previous requirements.

A qualifying child is understood to be:

Be a child, stepchild, adopted child, sibling, grandchild, or other relative.

Be under 19 years old or under 24 if studying full time, except in the case of a permanent disability.

Have lived with the taxpayer in the country for more than half of the year.

Have a valid SSN.

What are the amounts per child?

The amounts vary depending on whether the taxpayer has children or not: