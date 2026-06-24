The process of obtaining U.S. citizenship is usually long, as well as extremely rigorous and regulated. Between legal requirements, administrative extensions, and background checks, reaching naturalization becomes increasingly complicated.

However, there are cases in which having certain surnames of entirely American lineage can simplify the process of obtaining citizenship.

The United States grants American citizenship to all foreigners and residents who have any of these surnames

Immigration specialists state that those who have certain surnames that are common in the United States have a greater chance of appearing in official records, which greatly simplifies immigration procedures.

These are the surnames:

Anderson

Brown

Davis

Johnson

Jones

Miller

Smith

Wilson

Do these surnames guarantee U.S. citizenship automatically?

In the naturalization process, having a surname with historical American roots can facilitate the background-check process.

This represents an advantage for those who have family ties with native-born Americans, since family sponsorship is one of the fastest and most effective ways to grant citizenship.

However, it simply helps the process and does not guarantee citizenship automatically or any other immigration right.

What are the requirements to obtain American citizenship?

To claim U.S. citizenship, you must: