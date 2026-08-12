White vinegar has become one of the most effective home allies for keeping the house clean without having to resort to expensive chemicals that are hard to find.

Although it is usually used in the kitchen or bathroom, there is a little-known trick that many people have begun to apply in recent months: spraying it at the entrance of the house. This simple and inexpensive habit is gaining ground because it is efficient and practical.

What is vinegar at the entrance used for?

A key point is its ability to act as a repellent barrier. The strong smell of vinegar works as a natural deterrent for several household pests.

Ants, spiders and even cockroaches usually avoid areas where they detect that smell, which makes it a practical, chemical-free alternative for the main entrance.

In addition, those who believe in home harmonization practices use it as an “energy cleanser.” According to this view, a few sprays on the door frame help dispel heavy vibrations and refresh the environment.

How to apply it correctly

To get the most out of its effects, simply place a mixture of vinegar and water in a spray bottle. It can be sprayed:

On the door frame

On the entrance floor

On small cracks or fissures where insects usually pass through

On baseboards or corners exposed to the outside

Ideally, repeat the procedure once or twice a week to maintain the effect.