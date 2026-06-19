In the United States, immigration policies are getting tougher every day and now, the government is seeking to revoke more than 600 visas after discovering several cases in which they seek to obtain citizenship through an unfaithful method.

Operations were made public against several international birth tourism networks, a way for foreigners to gain access to U.S. citizenship by having their children born on American territory.

The United States will revoke all these American visas one by one: How does birth tourism work?

Birth tourism networks use documents and intermediaries to facilitate the entry of pregnant women with the sole aim of having their children come into the world on U.S. soil and be able to access citizenship by birth. These types of companies offer advice, lodging, and coordination of birth plans to bypass immigration controls.

Birth tourism is the deliberate entry of pregnant foreign women into the United States with visitor visas such as B-1 and B-2 with the ultimate goal of giving birth. According to the State Department, this is a violation of the integrity of the immigration system and is considered fraud.

U.S. immigration law: How is this behavior addressed?

According to the U.S. immigration law, tourist visas cannot be used if the purpose is to give birth in order to obtain citizenship. The regulation implemented in 2020 says that consular officials have the authority to deny or revoke any visa that was obtained with false information or for fraud.

In this sense, the revocation of visas that takes place in such cases is part of a policy to protect U.S. citizenship. To this end, it is coordinated with security agencies, data are analyzed in order to detect irregular patterns and dismantle as many networks as possible.

Tightening of migration measures in the United States: How does it affect immigration processes?

Along with the revocation of more than 600 visitor visas, immigration controls are also being tightened, and this directly affects people who want to enter the United States for tourism, business, or family visits.

Applicants, now more than ever, will have to prove the legitimacy of the trip and be transparent about their intentions and plans for their stay within U.S. territory.