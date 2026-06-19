The 2026 World Cup is being played in the United States, amid the tightening of immigration measures affecting all immigrants in the country.

In this context, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that it is part of the security team that will be used in New York and New Jersey.

The new ICE operation began on June 13, along with the start of the matches, and will continue until the end of the championship.

ICE confirmed new operations for the 2026 World Cup in these states: What will its role be in these places?

According to the agency itself, its participation is part of a federal plan related to mass events. The objective is to coordinate prevention and response actions against possible incidents that could negatively affect the progress of the matches.

However, it was clarified that the strategy does not include widespread immigration checks inside stadiums, nor large-scale operations related to attendees’ immigration status.

What will ICE be looking for in its operations?

The focus of the ICE tasks for the 2026 World Cup will mainly be on protecting spectators, athletes, and event workers.

The main tasks include: