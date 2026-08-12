The washing machine is one of the most used appliances in the home, but also one of the ones that accumulates the most residue over time. Detergent, fabric softener, moisture, and dirt residue can cause bad odors, reduce washing effectiveness, and even affect the appliance’s useful life.

That is why more and more people are turning to a simple and inexpensive home remedy: adding white vinegar to the washing machine. Thanks to its descaling and deodorizing properties, this product can help keep the appliance clean and improve clothing care.

Why do they recommend putting vinegar in the washing machine?

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that helps dissolve mineral residue, soap residue, and limescale deposits that build up with frequent use. Used occasionally and in moderate amounts, it can help:

Eliminate bad odors

Clean the washing machine drum

Remove detergent residue

Reduce limescale buildup

Keep hoses and internal ducts cleaner

What is vinegar for during washing?

In addition to helping to clean the machine, vinegar can also provide benefits for clothing. Among them:

Naturally soften garments

Remove detergent residue

Reduce persistent odors

Help preserve the color of some fabrics

Reduce static electricity in certain fabrics

For that reason, many people use it as an alternative to conventional fabric softener.

How should vinegar be used correctly?

There are two main ways to take advantage of its benefits.

To clean the washing machine

Specialists recommend doing a deep clean every one or two months. The procedure consists of:

Pour one or two cups of white vinegar directly into the drum or into the detergent compartment. Run a full cycle with hot water and no clothes. When finished, leave the door open so the inside can dry completely.

This process helps remove accumulated residue and odors.

As a substitute for fabric softener

A small amount of white vinegar can also be placed in the compartment intended for fabric softener.

During the rinse, the product helps remove soap residue without leaving a lasting odor on the clothes, since the smell usually disappears when the garments dry.