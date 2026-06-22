The administration of Donald Trump announced the implementation of a new immigration policy through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) that could affect the immigration status of thousands of foreigners.

Until now, people who entered the United States legally could use the so-called “adjustment of status” (Adjustment of status), a procedure that allowed someone who is already inside the country to apply for permanent residence without needing to leave.

The United States confirms a new requirement for the Green Card: What is it?

According to the new USCIS policy, m ost people who are temporarily in the country and want to access the Green Card will no longer be able to complete the process this way.

Now, they will have to return to their country of origin and submit the application at a U.S. embassy or consulate. This new measure limits the use of the procedure that thousands of foreigners used to change their immigration status without needing to leave the country.

Now the Green Card can only be processed this way: Who will be most affected?

Many foreigners used the procedure mentioned above to begin the process while continuing to live in the country. It was widely used by international students who wanted to settle permanently once their studies were completed.

Also by workers with temporary visas, people who have spent years living and working legally in the United States through this type of temporary permission.

Likewise, those who sought to apply for it while on a tourist visa, although there were already strict requirements, now see their chances even more reduced.