Within the U.S. immigration system, each person who is assigned an Alien Registration Number (A-Number) has a nine-digit identifier that allows their information and records to be linked. This code is assigned by the authorities and appears on various official documents.

Although not all foreigners have one, it may be necessary to complete applications, check immigration records and carry out procedures with federal agencies.

What is the unique 9-digit number that identifies foreigners?

The Alien Registration Number (Alien Registration Number) is a nine-digit identifier the government uses to recognize and record certain foreigners within the immigration system.

This code allows a person to be linked to their immigration history, applications, documents and proceedings before U.S. authorities.

Who assigns this number and where can it be found?

The number is assigned by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), when a person begins certain immigration proceedings.

It can be found on various official documents:

Green Card: in the field marked A# or USCIS#.

Work permit (EAD): below the USCIS# label.

USCIS notices: on certain receipt or action notices, such as Form I-797C.

Immigrant visa: on the stamp or document placed in the passport.

Consular documentation: in the immigrant data summary and the immigration fee booklet.

The number may have seven, eight or nine digits. When it has fewer than nine, some systems ask users to add leading zeroes.

For what procedures may this number be requested?

The A Number identifies a person in different immigration proceedings and inquiries. Its main uses include:

Checking immigration records: allows users to verify the status of certain cases before immigration courts.

Filing with USCIS: it may be requested on forms and filings related to immigration applications.

Checking hearings: allows people to learn the dates, times and locations of upcoming immigration court hearings.

Identifying case records: helps link documents and actions tied to the same person.

For example, the Automated Case Information System (ACIS), of the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), allows certain case information to be checked using this number.

Why is a unique number assigned to each foreigner?

The goal is to have an individual identifier that allows immigration authorities to recognize each person and organize information related to their history.

In this way, DHS and the agencies involved in immigration proceedings can link applications, documents, records and administrative or judicial actions to the same file.