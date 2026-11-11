A significant arrival delay may give you the right to get your fare back. On domestic flights within the United States, the Transportation Department considers an arrival three hours or more later than scheduled to be significant.

According to the official refund guide, the passenger must choose not to travel and not accept alternate flights, credits, vouchers or other compensation. For international itineraries, the threshold is six hours or more.

When a ticket refund applies

The comparison is made with the originally scheduled arrival time. In this case, it is not just about how much the departure is delayed.

If the change reaches the set threshold and the passenger declines to continue the trip and the alternatives offered, they are entitled to a refund. The airline must inform them of that option.

What happens if the passenger accepts another flight and how the refund works

Anyone who takes the delayed flight or uses the alternative offered is not entitled to get the full ticket price back for that delay under this rule.

The refund should also not be confused with accepting a credit or voucher to travel later; they are different options.

When the ticket was bought directly from the airline, the guide provides for an automatic refund if a refund is due and the passenger does not accept the changed flight, a new booking or any other compensation.

If the ticket was bought through an agency, it is necessary to identify which company is listed as responsible for the charge on the payment summary. The guide says that entity is responsible for issuing the refund when one is due.